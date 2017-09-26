Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, called on Tuesday for the world's biggest investors in gold-mining stocks to form a coalition to tackle miners' "dreadful" performance.

UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns Sept 26 New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, called on Tuesday for the world's biggest investors in gold-mining stocks to form a coalition to tackle miners' "dreadful" performance.

Gold miner Eldorado to postpone decision on Halkidiki assets Sept 21 Eldorado Gold Corp on Thursday said it had decided to temporarily postpone its decision to place its Halkidiki assets on care and maintenance.

Eldorado unit says efforts to resolve dispute with Greece can bear fruit ATHENS, Sept 21 A dispute between Eldorado Gold and Greece over the Canadian miner's investment in the country can be resolved, the chief executive of the company's Greek unit said on Thursday.

Greece must complete most pending bailout reforms by November: PM ATHENS Greece must complete most of the pending reforms agreed with its official creditors by November in order to speed up the conclusion of a key progress review and exit the bailout in time, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his cabinet on Monday.

Eldorado gets more Greek mine permits, but standoff persists ATHENS/TORONTO Greece granted Eldorado Gold Corp two remaining permits on Friday for its Olympias mine, the government's latest attempt to defuse a standoff with the Canadian miner, which has threatened to suspend investment in the country.

UPDATE 3-Eldorado gets more Greek mine permits, but standoff persists * Greece says outstanding permits are part of an arbitration (Adds stock movement, analyst comment)

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits * Says ‍received approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure and installation permit for paste plant at Olympias​

RPT-Gold miners seek safety as political risks rise VANCOUVER, Sept 14 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp's threat this week to freeze investments in Greece after years of frustrating and costly permit delays highlighted the risks the industry faces when it strays away from mining-friendly countries.