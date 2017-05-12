Endesa SA (ELE.MC)
ELE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
19.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.12 (+0.60%)
Prev Close
€19.10
Open
€19.23
Day's High
€19.40
Day's Low
€19.14
Volume
1,314,378
Avg. Vol
1,104,185
52-wk High
€22.89
52-wk Low
€17.81
About
Endesa SA is a Spain-based holding company engaged in the business of electricity and gas generation, distribution, and sale, as well as related services. Its segments include Generation, along with Supply; Distribution, and Structure, including the balances and transactions of holding companies and financing companies. It is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€20,343.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,058.75
|Dividend:
|0.63
|Yield (%):
|6.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18
Enel interested in grid network acquisitions, including Brazil -CFO
MILAN Europe's biggest utility Enel is not interested in large acquisitions but is looking for opportunities to buy grid networks around the world, including in South America, CFO Alberto De Paoli said on Friday.