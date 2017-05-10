Edition:
United States

E L Financial Corporation Ltd (ELF.TO)

ELF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

822.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$822.00
Open
$822.00
Day's High
$822.00
Day's Low
$822.00
Volume
799
Avg. Vol
630
52-wk High
$877.16
52-wk Low
$687.00

Chart for

About

E L Financial Corporation Ltd is a Canada-based investment and insurance holding company. It operates through the segments: E-L Corporate and The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire or Empire Life). The operation of E-L Corporate segment include the oversight of investments in global equities held through direct and indirect... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.37
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,303.95
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4.02
Dividend: 1.25
Yield (%): 0.61

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.63 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.44 11.32
ROE: -- 14.70 15.18

Latest News about ELF.TO

BRIEF-E L FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$66.26

* E L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LTD SAYS FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017, CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' NET INCOME OF $264.1 MILLION OR $66.26 PER SHARE

May 10 2017
» More ELF.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
American International Group Inc (AIG.N) $64.87 -0.20
American International Group Inc (AIG_pa.N) -- --
American International Group Inc (AVF) -- --
American International Group Inc (AFF) $0.07 --
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG.N) $56.49 +0.02
Chubb Ltd (CB.N) $154.00 +0.02
HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC.N) $27.42 +0.73
Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG.N) $62.92 +0.28

Earnings vs. Estimates