ELGI Equipments Ltd (ELGE.NS)

ELGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

220.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.75 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs219.90
Open
Rs219.30
Day's High
Rs221.90
Day's Low
Rs219.30
Volume
4,934
Avg. Vol
48,929
52-wk High
Rs259.90
52-wk Low
Rs162.00

Chart for

About

Elgi Equipments Limited is a holding company and an air compressor manufacturer. The Company's segments include Compressors, Automotive Equipments and Others. It offers a range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-free reciprocating compressors, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs34,962.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 158.45
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.07 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.54 11.32
ROE: -- 11.39 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates