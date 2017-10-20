Edition:
Elementis PLC (ELM.L)

ELM.L on London Stock Exchange

276.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.80 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
275.20
Open
274.10
Day's High
277.80
Day's Low
274.00
Volume
531,997
Avg. Vol
694,554
52-wk High
320.68
52-wk Low
212.25

About

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The Specialty Products segment provides functional additives to the coatings, personal care and energy markets. It offers rheological additives and modifiers, high... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,277.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 463.85
Dividend: 2.05
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.24 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.67 11.32
ROE: -- 8.75 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates