Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)
ELPL4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
15.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
15.39BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.24 (-1.54%)
R$ -0.24 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.63
R$ 15.63
Open
R$ 15.75
R$ 15.75
Day's High
R$ 15.87
R$ 15.87
Day's Low
R$ 15.25
R$ 15.25
Volume
1,232,700
1,232,700
Avg. Vol
1,808,858
1,808,858
52-wk High
R$ 16.40
R$ 16.40
52-wk Low
R$ 7.95
R$ 7.95
About
Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA is a Brazil-based company involved in the electric utilities industry. The Company operates in one business segment: Distribution of electric energy. The Company is authorized to operate as an electric power utility concessionaire, primarily in the distribution and sale of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.37
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 2,592.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|167.34
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|0.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.50
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.99
|15.18