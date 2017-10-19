Edition:
Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)

ELST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

28.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
Rs28.45
Open
Rs28.35
Day's High
Rs29.00
Day's Low
Rs28.35
Volume
161,033
Avg. Vol
411,630
52-wk High
Rs40.65
52-wk Low
Rs20.40

About

Electrosteel Castings Limited is a pipeline solution provider. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Ductile Iron Fittings (DIF) and Cast Iron (CI) Pipes. It provides techno-economic solutions for water supply and sewerage systems. It is also involved in the execution of turnkey... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.84
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs10,316.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 356.96
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 1.73

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.09 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.62 11.32
ROE: -- 9.06 15.18

