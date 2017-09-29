Edition:
Emera Inc (EMA.TO)

EMA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

48.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$48.47
Open
$48.58
Day's High
$48.75
Day's Low
$48.41
Volume
378,585
Avg. Vol
511,126
52-wk High
$49.24
52-wk Low
$43.76

Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: Emera Florida and New Mexico; Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI); Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean; Emera Energy, and Corporate and... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.03
Market Cap(Mil.): $10,282.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 212.14
Dividend: 0.56
Yield (%): 4.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.97 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.50 11.32
ROE: -- 16.99 15.18

Latest News about EMA.TO

BRIEF-Emera Inc approves increase in common dividend

* Emera approves increase in common dividend and declares quarterly dividends

Sep 29 2017

BRIEF-Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

May 11 2017
