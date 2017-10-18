Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

Brazil planemaker Embraer to deliver first E190-E2 in April 2018 BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it would deliver its first E190-E2 jet in April 2018 to Norway-based airline Wideroe.

Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. |

Factbox: Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.

WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on political woes; Embraer drops By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers debated whether to put President Michel Temer on trial before the Supreme Court, a potential blow to his agenda of market-friendly reforms. Traders largely expect the center-right president to successfully dodge corruption charges, as he did with a similar string of accusations earlier this year. Still, a smaller-than-expected show of support for Temer could indicate he will struggle t

Brazil's Embraer says CSeries deal underscores huge opportunities BRASILIA, Oct 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said Airbus taking a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program underscores huge opportunities in the 100-150-seat airliner market.

Midnight in Toulouse: How CSeries deal shook status quo TOULOUSE, France Two years ago, Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders halted negotiations to buy Canada's CSeries program at midnight after the talks with Bombardier leaked to Reuters. On Tuesday, he performed a U-turn by backing a similar deal after all - again at dead of night.

