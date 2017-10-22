Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)
EMFD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
3.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
3.60EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.04 (+1.12%)
£0.04 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
£3.56
£3.56
Open
£3.45
£3.45
Day's High
£3.60
£3.60
Day's Low
£3.45
£3.45
Volume
1,523,473
1,523,473
Avg. Vol
4,659,341
4,659,341
52-wk High
£3.65
£3.65
52-wk Low
£1.93
£1.93
About
Emaar Misr for Development SAE is an Egypt-based company engaged in the real estate development operations. The Company undertakes commercial and residential real estate development projects in Egypt, such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls and shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£16,124.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,529.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18