Emira Property Fund (EMIJ.J)
EMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,326.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-8.00 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
1,334.00
Open
1,350.00
Day's High
1,350.00
Day's Low
1,324.00
Volume
836,826
Avg. Vol
1,255,705
52-wk High
1,538.00
52-wk Low
1,295.00
About
Emira Property Fund Limited (Emira) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and its subsidiaries hold a portfolio of investment properties in South Africa. The Company's segments include Office, Retail and Industrial. The Office segment comprises commercial properties. The Retail segment comprises shopping centers.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R6,930.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|522.67
|Dividend:
|74.25
|Yield (%):
|10.80
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|31.52
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.42
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.69
|15.18