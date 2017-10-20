Edition:
United States

Emira Property Fund (EMIJ.J)

EMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,326.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
1,334.00
Open
1,350.00
Day's High
1,350.00
Day's Low
1,324.00
Volume
836,826
Avg. Vol
1,255,705
52-wk High
1,538.00
52-wk Low
1,295.00

Chart for

About

Emira Property Fund Limited (Emira) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and its subsidiaries hold a portfolio of investment properties in South Africa. The Company's segments include Office, Retail and Industrial. The Office segment comprises commercial properties. The Retail segment comprises shopping centers.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.23
Market Cap(Mil.): R6,930.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 522.67
Dividend: 74.25
Yield (%): 10.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates