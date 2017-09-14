Empire Company Ltd (EMPa.TO)
EMPa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
23.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
23.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.04 (+0.17%)
$0.04 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$23.00
$23.00
Open
$23.01
$23.01
Day's High
$23.08
$23.08
Day's Low
$22.88
$22.88
Volume
255,280
255,280
Avg. Vol
416,484
416,484
52-wk High
$24.29
$24.29
52-wk Low
$14.74
$14.74
About
Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company's segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc., which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$6,259.49
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|271.68
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|1.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|37.36
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|15.18
BRIEF-Empire Company reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.20
* Empire Company reports improved fiscal 2018 first quarter results
Sobey's owner Empire Co beats fourth-quarter profit estimates, shares jump
Canadian food retailer Sobey's parent Empire Co Ltd reported a higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, setting the company's stock for its best day in more than four years.
BRIEF-Empire Co reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.11
* Empire Company reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
BRIEF-Empire Co says to deliver $500 mln in annualized savings by 2020
* Empire launches major transformation initiative to simplify its business, unlock national scale and significantly reduce costs
BRIEF-Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office