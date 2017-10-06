Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) The geographic diversification of most rated Spanish corporates, along with a probable political desire to maintain key services, would limit risks in the unlikely event of Catalonia completely splitting from Spain, Fitch Ratings says. Companies based in the region or with significant assets there could face disruption, but we do not see any threat to ratings unless there is a significant further deterioration