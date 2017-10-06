Enagas SA (ENAG.MC)
ENAG.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
24.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.02 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
€24.13
Open
€24.18
Day's High
€24.32
Day's Low
€24.05
Volume
688,090
Avg. Vol
961,062
52-wk High
€26.81
52-wk Low
€22.38
About
Enagas SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the gas transportation. The Company's activities are divided into three business segments: Infrastructure, Technical management and Unregulated activities. The Infrastructure division is structured into three areas: Gas transport, which offers gas transmission through... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€5,755.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|238.73
|Dividend:
|0.83
|Yield (%):
|5.77
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.43
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.38
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.59
|15.18
Fitch: Catalan Independence a Limited Risk to Rated Corporates
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) The geographic diversification of most rated Spanish corporates, along with a probable political desire to maintain key services, would limit risks in the unlikely event of Catalonia completely splitting from Spain, Fitch Ratings says. Companies based in the region or with significant assets there could face disruption, but we do not see any threat to ratings unless there is a significant further deterioration