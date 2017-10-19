Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) (ENDU.NS)
ENDU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,081.90INR
19 Oct 2017
1,081.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-25.55 (-2.31%)
Rs-25.55 (-2.31%)
Prev Close
Rs1,107.45
Rs1,107.45
Open
Rs1,107.00
Rs1,107.00
Day's High
Rs1,111.75
Rs1,111.75
Day's Low
Rs1,081.90
Rs1,081.90
Volume
7,652
7,652
Avg. Vol
59,650
59,650
52-wk High
Rs1,168.00
Rs1,168.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.75
Rs518.75
About
Endurance Technologies, Ltd., also known as Endurance Group, is an India-based company, which manufactures aluminium casting (including alloy wheels), suspension, transmission and braking products. The Companys products include aluminium casting, which offers high pressure die castings, low pressure die castings, gravity die... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs154,314.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|140.66
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18