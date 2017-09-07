Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH.TO)
ENGH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
53.90CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.49 (+2.84%)
Prev Close
$52.41
Open
$52.32
Day's High
$54.01
Day's Low
$52.30
Volume
30,027
Avg. Vol
18,929
52-wk High
$64.39
52-wk Low
$48.40
Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions for a range of vertical markets. The Company operates through two segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group specializes in customer interaction software and services that are designed to manage... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,453.18
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|26.96
|Dividend:
|0.16
|Yield (%):
|1.19
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|13.27
|15.18
BRIEF-Enghouse releases third quarter results
* Enghouse Systems Ltd - Q3 revenue was $82.8 million, an increase of 8.4% over revenue of $76.4 million in Q3 last year
BRIEF-Enghouse Systems Limited acquires Survox
* Enghouse Systems Limited acquires Survox Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: