Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)
ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
149.70INR
19 Oct 2017
149.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Rs-0.05 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs149.75
Rs149.75
Open
Rs149.95
Rs149.95
Day's High
Rs150.65
Rs150.65
Day's Low
Rs149.20
Rs149.20
Volume
185,223
185,223
Avg. Vol
1,729,443
1,729,443
52-wk High
Rs175.70
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15
Rs118.15
About
Engineers India Limited (EIL) is an engineering consultancy, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the hydrocarbons and petrochemicals industry. The Company's segments are Consultancy & Engineering Projects, and Turnkey Projects. Its services include technologies, pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs94,597.14
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|631.91
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|2.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.98
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.24
|15.18