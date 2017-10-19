Edition:
Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)

ENGIE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

14.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
€14.43
Open
€14.44
Day's High
€14.48
Day's Low
€14.31
Volume
4,691,555
Avg. Vol
6,485,484
52-wk High
€15.03
52-wk Low
€10.77

About

Engie SA, formerly GDF Suez SA, is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in five business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas in continental Europe; Energy International which supplies power within North and Latin... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): €34,873.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,435.28
Dividend: 0.35
Yield (%): 5.94

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.54 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.85 11.32
ROE: -- 14.26 15.18

No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks: Juncker

BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday said that despite a lack of unity among member states over Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany, it would press ahead to seek support for talks with Russia on its objections.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 2-No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks -Juncker

* Germany says no need for EU-Russia talks (Adds details of summit, quote)

Oct 19 2017

Engie targets Africa with home solar acquisition

PARIS, Oct 19 French gas utility Engie has bought a Ugandan home solar systems company to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by providing power to millions of people who have no access to electricity.

Oct 19 2017

UPDATE 1-EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 19)

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Oct 19 2017

Retailer Casino turns up the heat in French residential power market

PARIS, Oct 19 French retailer Casino has entered the French retail power market through its online subsidiary Cdiscount, offering retail customers a 15 percent discount to regulated electricity prices, the company said on Thursday.

Oct 19 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17)

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Oct 17 2017

Up against Germany, EU bid for gas talks with Moscow falters

BRUSSELS The European Commission's attempts to intervene in Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany have been dealt a blow by legal advice, according to EU diplomats and a document seen by Reuters.

Oct 11 2017

Poland's ruling party tightens grip on big state firms

WARSAW When presidential aide Malgorzata Sadurska joined the board of Poland's biggest and oldest insurance company this summer, her lack of business experience was no obstacle.

Oct 10 2017
