Engie SA (ENGIE.PA)

No EU unity for Russia Nord Stream 2 talks: Juncker BRUSSELS The European Commission on Thursday said that despite a lack of unity among member states over Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany, it would press ahead to seek support for talks with Russia on its objections.

Engie targets Africa with home solar acquisition PARIS, Oct 19 French gas utility Engie has bought a Ugandan home solar systems company to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by providing power to millions of people who have no access to electricity.

UPDATE 1-EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 19) BRUSSELS, Oct 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Retailer Casino turns up the heat in French residential power market PARIS, Oct 19 French retailer Casino has entered the French retail power market through its online subsidiary Cdiscount, offering retail customers a 15 percent discount to regulated electricity prices, the company said on Thursday.

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

Up against Germany, EU bid for gas talks with Moscow falters BRUSSELS, Oct 11 The European Commission's attempts to intervene in Russia's plans for a new gas pipeline to Germany have been dealt a blow by legal advice, according to EU diplomats and a document seen by Reuters.