Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)
ENIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
772.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.70 (+0.09%)
Rs0.70 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs771.30
Rs771.30
Open
Rs789.10
Rs789.10
Day's High
Rs789.10
Rs789.10
Day's Low
Rs756.70
Rs756.70
Volume
3,197
3,197
Avg. Vol
9,041
9,041
52-wk High
Rs1,005.00
Rs1,005.00
52-wk Low
Rs677.15
Rs677.15
About
Entertainment Network (India) Limited is engaged in private frequency modulation (FM) radio broadcasting. The Company's principal revenue stream is advertising. The Company's advertising business includes the sale of air time in its Frequency Modulation (FM) radio broadcasting stations, activations and monetization of its media... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.35
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.98
|15.18
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.