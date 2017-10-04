Edition:
United States

Euronext NV (ENX.PA)

ENX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

53.03EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.88 (+1.69%)
Prev Close
€52.15
Open
€52.39
Day's High
€53.03
Day's Low
€52.39
Volume
118,410
Avg. Vol
147,102
52-wk High
€53.48
52-wk Low
€33.10

Chart for

About

Euronext NV is the Netherlands-based pan European exchange group, offering a diverse range of products and services and combining transparent, efficient and regulated equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and London. It offers listing, cash trading, derivatives trading,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.07
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,712.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 70.00
Dividend: 1.42
Yield (%): 2.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.98 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.72 11.32
ROE: -- 13.11 15.18

Latest News about ENX.PA

BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for September 2017

* ‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,295 MILLION, UP +14.6% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016​

Oct 04 2017

DERIVATIVES-Euronext strikes clearing deal with LCH

LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Euronext has signed an agreement with LCH for continued provision of derivatives and commodities clearing services by the London-based clearinghouse.

Aug 08 2017

Euronext renews deal with LSE business in clearing u-turn

LONDON Pan-European exchange Euronext has extended its contract with Britain's LCH in a surprise move that could help defuse tension over where euro-denominated trades are cleared after Brexit.

Aug 08 2017

BRIEF-BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share

* BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares

Jun 14 2017

BRIEF-Euronext to acquire Fastmatch

* EURONEXT TO ACQUIRE FASTMATCH AND EXPAND INTO GLOBAL FX MARKETS

May 23 2017

Euronext expects London to lose euro clearing after Brexit

LONDON The European Union is expected to propose that clearing of euro denominated securities should be moved from London to the continent after Brexit, Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said on Friday.

May 19 2017
» More ENX.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates