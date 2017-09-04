Edition:
Eoh Holdings Ltd (EOHJ.J)

EOHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

9,794.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
9,800.00
Open
9,862.00
Day's High
9,899.00
Day's Low
9,593.00
Volume
529,858
Avg. Vol
492,275
52-wk High
17,284.00
52-wk Low
9,201.00

About

EOH Holdings Limited (EOH) is a holding Company. The Company offers a range of information technology (IT) services, software, IT infrastructure, industrial technologies and outsourcing (BPO) solutions. Its IT service includes IT managed services, application support, IT management, software development and integration,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): R14,887.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 152.01
Dividend: 215.00
Yield (%): 2.20

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.40 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 16.10 11.32
ROE: -- 18.21 15.18

BRIEF-Eoh Holdings sees FY HEPS 10-20 pct higher

* FY HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 791 CENTS AND 863 CENTS, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 10% AND 20%

Sep 04 2017

BRIEF-EOH Holding says services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit

* ‍EOH has noted an article carried by Business Report on 17 July 2017​

Jul 18 2017
