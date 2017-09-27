Edition:
E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)

EONGn.DE on Xetra

10.04EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
€10.00
Open
€10.02
Day's High
€10.13
Day's Low
€10.01
Volume
8,275,609
Avg. Vol
11,421,232
52-wk High
€10.13
52-wk Low
€5.99

About

E.ON SE is an energy company. The Company's segments include Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. Its non-strategic operations are reported under Non-Core Business. The Company's business areas include energy networks, customer solutions, renewables, energy efficiency and distributed energy, technical services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.75
Market Cap(Mil.): €22,099.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,201.10
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 2.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 15.54 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.85 11.32
ROE: -- 14.26 15.18

Latest News about EONGn.DE

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fortum to launch $9.5 bln bid for German utility Uniper

FRANKFURT/HELSINKI, Sept 26 Finnish power utility Fortum will launch an 8.05 billion-euro ($9.5 billion) takeover bid for Uniper, the power stations operator and energy trading business partly-owned by German utility E.ON, it said on Tuesday.

Sep 27 2017

UPDATE 2-Fortum to launch $9.5 bln bid for German utility Uniper

* Uniper earlier considered Fortum's plan hostile (Adds Fortum CEO comments)

Sep 26 2017

Finland's Fortum makes 22 euro/share bid for German utility Uniper

FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Finnish power company Fortum has launched a full takeover bid for Uniper , the power stations and energy trading business part-owned by German utility E.ON.

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Fortum signs deal to buy E.ON's Uniper stake, offer for EUR 22/shr

* Fortum Oyj- Signed transaction agreement under which E.ON has right to decide to tender its 46.65% shareholding in Uniper SE into public takeover offer in 2018

Sep 26 2017

Fortum CEO rules out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of deal: WAZ

FRANKFURT Finnish energy group Fortum ruled out forced layoffs at Uniper in case of a successful acquisition of E.ON's 46.65 percent stake in the group, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

Sep 26 2017

E.ON CFO defends plan to sell Uniper stake to Fortum: BoeZ

FRANKFURT German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland's Fortum , its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).

Sep 23 2017

E.ON CFO defends plan to sell Uniper stake to Fortum - BoeZ

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 German utility E.ON has good reason to try and sell its remaining stake in Uniper, the mainly fossil-fuels based power stations and trading business it spun off last year, to Finland's Fortum , its chief financial officer Marc Spieker said in an interview with Boersenzeitung (BoeZ).

Sep 23 2017

Uniper's M&A complications weigh on Fortum shares

HELSINKI Shares in Fortum slipped on Thursday on concerns over whether the Finnish power utility would end up with the assets it wanted if it bought a major stake in German counterpart Uniper from E.ON .

Sep 21 2017

Finland's Fortum in talks to buy E.ON's stake in Uniper

FRANKFURT/HELSINKI Finnish power company Fortum is in advanced talks to buy for 3.8 billion euros ($4.6 billion) German utility E.ON's remaining stake in Uniper, the power stations and trading business it spun off last year.

Sep 20 2017

Uniper says Fortum bid not welcome, not in discussions

FRANKFURT German energy company Uniper , whose biggest shareholder is E.ON , on Wednesday said it had not invited a bid by Finnish state-controlled peer Fortum .

Sep 20 2017
