Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

EPED.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.08 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
€59.53
Open
€59.70
Day's High
€59.80
Day's Low
€59.42
Volume
608,647
Avg. Vol
494,691
52-wk High
€62.34
52-wk Low
€29.00

Faurecia SA is a France-based automotive equipment supplier. The Company is active in three key business areas: Automotive Seating, Interior Systems and Emissions Control Technologies. Faurecia SA designs and manufactures lines of components that go into automotive seating, such as frames, mechanisms and mechatronics, foam pads,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.62
Market Cap(Mil.): €8,206.23
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 138.04
Dividend: 0.90
Yield (%): 1.51

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about EPED.PA

BRIEF-RPT-Faurecia confirms FY 2017 guidance

* ORGANIC GROWTH AT +10.7 PERCENT IN Q3 (VERSUS. +8.5 PERCENT IN H1)

Oct 12 2017

Faurecia sales rise 7.3 percent on strong Asia performance

PARIS French auto parts maker Faurecia said on Thursday quarterly sales rose 7.3 percent as the maker of car seats, exhausts and interiors harnessed strong Asian demand and weathered a North American production slowdown.

Oct 12 2017

Faurecia sales rise 7.3 pct on strong Asia performance

PARIS, Oct 12 French auto parts maker Faurecia said on Thursday quarterly sales rose 7.3 percent as the maker of car seats, exhausts and interiors harnessed strong Asian demand and weathered a North American production slowdown.

Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Faurecia and Mahle to collaborate on Cockpit of the Future

* ANNOUNCED TODAY FAURECIA AND MAHLE TO COLLABORATE ON TECHNOLOGIES FOR THERMAL MANAGEMENT OF THE COCKPIT OF THE FUTURE

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Lectra and Faurecia renew their partnership agreement

* LECTRA AND FAURECIA RENEW THEIR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Faurecia announces 5 year deal with atomic energy commission regarding fuel cell battery

* Announces 5 year deal with atomic energy commission regarding fuel cell battery

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Faurecia capable of pulling off major acquisition -CEO

* CEO says Faurecia is currently capable of making a "major" acquisition

Aug 29 2017

BRIEF-Faurecia H1 net income group share up at 314.4 million euros

* SOLID ORGANIC* GROWTH IN VALUE-ADDED SALES OF 8.5%, 550BPS ABOVE WORLDWIDE AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION GROWTH (+3.0%, SOURCE: IHS AUTOMOTIVE JUNE 2017), TO EUR 8.6 BILLION

Jul 21 2017

France's Faurecia takes majority stake in Jiangxi Coagent Electronics

French automotive equipment supplier Faurecia said on Wednesday it had taken a majority stake in Chinese in-car entertainment and technology company Jiangxi Coagent Electronics for 1.45 billion renminbi (193 million euros).

Jul 19 2017

UPDATE 1-France's Faurecia takes majority stake in Jiangxi Coagent Electronics

July 19 French automotive equipment supplier Faurecia said on Wednesday it had taken a majority stake in Chinese in-car entertainment and technology company Jiangxi Coagent Electronics for 1.45 billion renminbi (193 million euros).

Jul 19 2017
