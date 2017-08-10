Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

Edition:
About

Equitable Group Inc. is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands.

Latest News about EQB.TO

BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28

* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend

Aug 10 2017

Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate

May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.

May 03 2017

BRIEF-Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks

* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 03 2017

Canadian subprime lenders race to shore up confidence as deposits withdrawn

TORONTO Canadian subprime mortgage lenders raced to shore up confidence in their model on Monday as depositors pulled more money out of Home Capital Group Inc's high-interest savings accounts while another lender lined up C$2 billion in emergency funding.

May 01 2017

Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes

May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.

May 01 2017
