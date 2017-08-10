Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)
58.08CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.09 (+0.16%)
$57.99
$57.81
$58.50
$57.81
23,307
28,643
$74.66
$36.15
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$957.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16.48
|Dividend:
|0.24
|Yield (%):
|1.65
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|57.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.65
|15.18
BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28
* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend
Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate
May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.
BRIEF-Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks
* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian subprime lenders race to shore up confidence as deposits withdrawn
TORONTO Canadian subprime mortgage lenders raced to shore up confidence in their model on Monday as depositors pulled more money out of Home Capital Group Inc's high-interest savings accounts while another lender lined up C$2 billion in emergency funding.
Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes
May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.
