Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)

BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28 * Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend

Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.

Canadian subprime lenders race to shore up confidence as deposits withdrawn TORONTO Canadian subprime mortgage lenders raced to shore up confidence in their model on Monday as depositors pulled more money out of Home Capital Group Inc's high-interest savings accounts while another lender lined up C$2 billion in emergency funding.