Equitas Holdings Ltd (EQHL.NS)

EQHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

152.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.75 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs154.30
Open
Rs155.00
Day's High
Rs155.00
Day's Low
Rs151.85
Volume
285,678
Avg. Vol
1,711,903
52-wk High
Rs188.20
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL) is the holding company. The Company is engages in the businesses through its subsidiaries: Equitas Micro Finance Limited (EMFL), which is engaged in micro finance; Equitas Finance Limited (EFL), which provides used commercial vehicle (UCV) loans, micro and small and enterprise (MSE) finance, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs51,715.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 339.01
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 57.92 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.28 11.32
ROE: -- 11.65 15.18

Latest News about EQHL.NS

BRIEF-Equitas Holdings appoints Srimathy Raghunathan as CFO

* Says approved appointment of Srimathy Raghunathan as chief financial officer (CFO) in place of S Vasudevan Source text - http://bit.ly/2tYytTj Further company coverage:

Aug 02 2017

BRIEF-India's Equitas Holdings June-qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 156 million rupees versus 611.7 million rupees year ago

Jul 28 2017
