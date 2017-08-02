Equitas Holdings Ltd (EQHL.NS)
EQHL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
152.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Equitas Holdings Limited (EHL) is the holding company. The Company is engages in the businesses through its subsidiaries: Equitas Micro Finance Limited (EMFL), which is engaged in micro finance; Equitas Finance Limited (EFL), which provides used commercial vehicle (UCV) loans, micro and small and enterprise (MSE) finance, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs51,715.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|339.01
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|57.92
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.28
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.65
|15.18
BRIEF-Equitas Holdings appoints Srimathy Raghunathan as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Srimathy Raghunathan as chief financial officer (CFO) in place of S Vasudevan Source text - http://bit.ly/2tYytTj Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Equitas Holdings June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 156 million rupees versus 611.7 million rupees year ago