Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)

EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,200.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,200.00
Open
2,200.00
Day's High
2,247.00
Day's Low
2,179.00
Volume
1,049,897
Avg. Vol
676,822
52-wk High
2,260.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00

Chart for

About

Equites Property Fund Limited is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the investment in and development of commercial properties in the industrial sector. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Office and Non-property (corporate). The Industrial and Office segments derive their revenue... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): R9,019.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 409.97
Dividend: 60.98
Yield (%): 5.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates