Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)
ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
328.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.90 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs326.60
Open
Rs325.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs324.90
Volume
12,408
Avg. Vol
93,511
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55
About
Eveready Industries India Limited is engaged in the business of marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, packet tea and general lighting products. The Company also distributes a range of electrical products. The Company's product portfolio includes Dry cell... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs23,852.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|72.69
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.61
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.90
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.66
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.81
|15.18
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV
* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV