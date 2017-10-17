Edition:
Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)

EREGL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.08TL (-0.95%)
Prev Close
8.44TL
Open
8.49TL
Day's High
8.50TL
Day's Low
8.36TL
Volume
12,866,220
Avg. Vol
15,292,949
52-wk High
8.63TL
52-wk Low
3.86TL

About

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the production of iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke and their by-products. The Company produces plates, hot and cold rolled, tin, chromium and zinc coated... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.88
Market Cap(Mil.): TL29,680.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,500.00
Dividend: 0.41
Yield (%): 4.83

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

