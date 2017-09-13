Edition:
Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)

ERMT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

71.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.22 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
€70.10
Open
€70.72
Day's High
€72.57
Day's Low
€70.72
Volume
114,221
Avg. Vol
125,498
52-wk High
€72.57
52-wk Low
€36.43

About

Eramet SA is a France-based integrated mining and metallurgical company. The Company’s activities are spread across three business divisions: Nickel, which specializes in production of nickel ore in New Caledonia (mining), processing of ore to produce ferronickel, high-purity nickel, production of chemical derivatives of nickel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,893.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 26.55
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 11.32
ROE: -- 9.95 15.18

Latest News about ERMT.PA

Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 13

MILAN, Sept 13 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit sell Eramet stake at 57 euros per share

* Intesa and UniCredit sold all shares they had in Eramet, specifically Intesa's 7.114 percent and UniCredit's 4.062 percent ​

Sep 13 2017

BRIEF-Intesa, UniCredit start placement of up to 11.176 pct of Eramet

* Intesa Sanpaolo Spa, UniCredit start placement of up to 11.176 percent stake in the company

Sep 12 2017

UPDATE 1-Eramet plans more nickel cost cuts, to target lower grades

* Group operating profit rose on strong manganese unit (Recasts with CEO comments from conference call)

Jul 27 2017
