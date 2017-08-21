Edition:
Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)

EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

215.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.00 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs217.30
Open
Rs217.00
Day's High
Rs218.60
Day's Low
Rs213.70
Volume
126,940
Avg. Vol
950,250
52-wk High
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00

About

Eros International Media Limited is engaged in the business of film production, exploitation and distribution. The Company's principal products/services include Media and Entertainment Industry. The Company's geographical segments include Within India and Outside India. The Company distributes film content through the various... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.31
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs20,337.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 94.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -3.13 11.32
ROE: -- -3.34 15.18

Latest News about EROS.NS

BRIEF-Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt

* Says Eros Worldwide pays down over $40 million of debt through EIML share sale

Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-Eros International Media says not privy to talks Eros International may be having with potential buyers

* Eros international media clarifies on news item, "Eros Group in talks with Apple to sell its content library of movies and music"

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film

* Says signs two-film co-production deal with Turkish film company Pana Film Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 19 2017

BRIEF-India's Eros International Media March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit from continuing operations 206.7 million rupees versus profit 97.6 million rupees year ago

May 26 2017
