Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)
ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
719.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.50 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs733.25
Open
Rs733.00
Day's High
Rs733.00
Day's Low
Rs712.55
Volume
157,938
Avg. Vol
1,346,561
52-wk High
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00
About
Escorts Limited is an engineering company, which offers agricultural tractors and construction equipment. The Company's segments are Agri Machinery, Auto Ancillary Products, Railway Equipment, Construction Equipments and Others. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of engines for agricultural tractors, earth moving and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs88,224.71
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.58
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Escorts August total tractors sales up 23 pct y-o-y
* Says total tractor sales for August 4587 units, up 23 percent