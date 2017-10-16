Edition:
ESI Group SA (ESIG.PA)

ESIG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

37.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.50 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
€37.10
Open
€37.10
Day's High
€37.60
Day's Low
€37.00
Volume
2,714
Avg. Vol
8,608
52-wk High
€62.30
52-wk Low
€37.00

ESI Group SA is a France-based company engaged in the development and distribution of software packages designed for performing virtual testing. It develops digital simulation software for the numerical simulation of prototypes and manufacturing process engineering in applied mechanics. It provides virtual test applications and... (more)

Beta: 0.17
Market Cap(Mil.): €223.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5.96
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.58 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 11.32
ROE: -- 13.27 15.18

BRIEF-Assystem Technologies and ESI join forces to deliver solutions for "Factory of the Future”

* ASSYSTEM TECHNOLOGIES AND ESI JOIN FORCES TO DELIVER SOLUTIONS FOR THE “FACTORY OF THE FUTURE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Esi Group H1 EBITDA loss widens to 3.9 million euros

* H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 3.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

Sep 19 2017

BRIEF-Esi signs strategic memorandum with Ural High-Tech Park in Russia​

* ‍ESI SIGNS A STRATEGIC MEMORANDUM WITH URAL HIGH-TECH PARK IN RUSSIA​

Sep 12 2017

BRIEF-Crown Energy announces completion of acquisition of ESI Group

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ESI GROUP SA AND POSTPONING OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF HALF-YEAR REPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jun 30 2017

BRIEF-ESI Group Q1 sales stable at 27.3 million euros

* "RELATIVE STABILITY OF THE REVENUES MUST BE VIEWED IN THE CONTEXT OF THE CHALLENGING BASE EFFECT DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE OF JAPAN IN Q1 2016" Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhsdsg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

May 24 2017

BRIEF-Esi group and Huawei build CAE public cloud solution

* Huawei and ESI build a CAE public cloud solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Apr 26 2017
