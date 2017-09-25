Edition:
United States

Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

ESNT.L on London Stock Exchange

502.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.50 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
513.00
Open
511.00
Day's High
516.00
Day's Low
496.40
Volume
984,451
Avg. Vol
429,547
52-wk High
588.50
52-wk Low
366.70

Chart for

About

Essentra plc is a supplier of plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company operates through three segments. The Component Solutions segment includes the components, pipe protection technologies (PPT), extrusion and security businesses. The Health & Personal Care Packaging segment includes specialty tapes business and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,321.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 262.95
Dividend: 6.30
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.91 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 38.02 11.32
ROE: -- 40.50 15.18

Latest News about ESNT.L

BRIEF-Essentra says two packaging sites in Puerto Rico disrupted due to hurricane

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT ITS TWO HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING SITES IN PUERTO RICO HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED AS A RESULT OF RECENT HURRICANE MARIA​

Sep 25 2017

UPDATE 1-Essentra H1 profit sinks; improvement seen in second half

July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.

Jul 28 2017

Essentra profit falls as unit integration woes continue

July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, said its profit fell 29 percent in the first half as sales at its health and personal care packaging unit continued to slow due to integration issues.

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Essentra sells packaging site in Bristol

* ‍Announces divestment of its consumer packaging site in Bristol, UK to Broomco (4294) Limited, an affiliate of euro packaging, for an undisclosed consideration​

Jun 06 2017
» More ESNT.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates