Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)
ESP.L on London Stock Exchange
98.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.25 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
97.75
Open
98.75
Day's High
98.75
Day's Low
97.00
Volume
865,009
Avg. Vol
1,234,167
52-wk High
116.42
52-wk Low
97.00
About
Empiric Student Property plc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in the purpose-built student accommodation in central locations in the university cities and towns in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of student... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£590.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|602.89
|Dividend:
|0.43
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|36.43
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.57
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.36
|15.18
BRIEF-Empiric Student enters deal for premium student accommodation development
* SAYS ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property buys freehold of a Liverpool building
* SAYS TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF HAHNEMANN BUILDING IN LIVERPOOL FOR 10.8 MILLION STG
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property to raise up to 150 million pounds
* Board confirms its intention to proceed with an issue of shares to raise up to 150 million stg
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property targeting dividend of 6.1 pence for 2017
* targeting a dividend of 6.1 pence per ordinary share for year to 31 december 2017