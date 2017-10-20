Edition:
Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise SA (ESSF.PA)

ESSF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.46 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
€59.48
Open
€59.50
Day's High
€59.90
Day's Low
€59.02
Volume
394
Avg. Vol
3,213
52-wk High
€63.95
52-wk Low
€34.20

About

Esso Francaise SA is a France-based company engaged in the petroleum industry. Its main activity is refining and domestic distribution of oil products sold under the Esso and Mobil brands. Its portfolio is divided in two main product lines: motor and other fuels, engaged in the production and distribution of fuels, such as gas,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): €758.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12.85
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.60 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.94 11.32
ROE: -- 12.36 15.18

