Essilor International SA (ESSI.PA)

EU extends Luxottica, Essilor merger review deadline to Feb 26 BRUSSELS, Oct 18 The European Commission on Wednesday pushed back a deadline by which it will review the 46-billion-euro ($54.0 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor .

BRIEF-Essilor ‍confirms hive-down of activities expected to be completed by end of 2017​ * ‍CONFIRMED THAT HIVE-DOWN OF ESSILOR'S ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017​

LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.

BRIEF-Hilary Halper appointed CFO at Essilor * ‍HILARY HALPER REPLACES GERALDINE PICAUD WHO DECIDED TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

EU to investigate $54 bln Luxottica, Essilor deal BRUSSELS/MILAN EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether the planned 46-billion-euro ($54 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor could drive out rivals from the market or push up prices.

UPDATE 2-EU to investigate $54 bln Luxottica, Essilor deal * Bundled offers of both lens and frames among key concerns (Adds companies' reaction, comment from lawyer)