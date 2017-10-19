Essel Propack Ltd (ESSL.NS)
ESSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
269.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.30 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs273.25
Open
Rs275.00
Day's High
Rs275.00
Day's Low
Rs269.00
Volume
5,067
Avg. Vol
68,394
52-wk High
Rs285.90
52-wk Low
Rs216.25
About
Essel Propack Limited (EPL) is a producer of plastic packaging material in the form of multilayer collapsible tubes and laminates used primarily for packaging of toothpaste, personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, household and industrial products. The Company's geographical segments consist of Africa, Middle East and South... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs42,595.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|157.24
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|0.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.85
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.25
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|7.59
|15.18