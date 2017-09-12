Evertz Technologies Ltd (ET.TO)
ET.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
18.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.35 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
$18.10
Open
$18.20
Day's High
$18.80
Day's Low
$18.17
Volume
39,636
Avg. Vol
19,643
52-wk High
$18.85
52-wk Low
$15.72
About
Evertz Technologies Limited is an equipment provider to the television broadcast telecommunications and media industries. The Company designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure equipment for the production, post-production and transmission of television content. The Company's solutions are purchased by... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,403.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|76.07
|Dividend:
|0.18
|Yield (%):
|3.90
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.75
|15.18
BRIEF-Evertz Technologies reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.17
* Evertz Technologies reports record quarterly revenue for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017
BRIEF-Evertz Technologies reports receipt of purchase orders in excess of $10 mln
* Says reported receipt of purchase orders for IP facility from a U.S. customer totaling in excess of $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Evertz technologies reports record revenue for fiscal 2017
* Q4 REVENUE C$106.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$101.2 MILLION
