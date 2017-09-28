Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)
Egypt launches 4G wireless frequencies - state news agency
CAIRO, Sept 28 Egypt has officially launched 4G wireless services, state news agency MENA reported on Thursday.
BRIEF-Telecom Egypt launches mobile operation
* LAUNCHES MOBILE OPERATION UNDER NEW BRAND "WE" AS FIRST FULLY-INTEGRATED OPERATOR IN EGYPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Q2 consol profit rises
* Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 1.27 BILLION UP 22 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR
Telecom Egypt to secure $720.2 mln loan to develop services
CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's state-owned landline monopoly Telecom Egypt will secure a loan of up to 13 billion Egyptian pounds ($720.22 million) to improve infrastructure and mobile internet services, Chief Executive Ahmed El Beheiry told Reuters on Thursday.
BRIEF-Telecom Egypt board approves conditions for up to EGP 13 bln syndicated loan
* Board approves general conditions for a syndicated loan of up to EGP 13 billion and to conclude agreement with lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Egypt's telecoms operators receive 4G wireless frequencies
CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's telecoms operators received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks on Wednesday, a key step in the long-delayed introduction of high-speed telecoms services.
BRIEF-Telecom Egypt signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr
* Signs two agreements for national roaming and international voice services with Etisalat Masr to provide company’s mobile business with 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services
BRIEF-Telecom Egypt board approves to sign commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr
* Board approves to sign commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr (Egypt) for national roaming and international voice services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr
CAIRO, May 25 Telecom Egypt will sign a five-year agreement to provide 2G and 3G mobile services through Etisalat Misr and will start providing mobile services in the local market in September, Telecom Egypt said in a news conference on Thursday.
Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr- sources
CAIRO, May 25 Telecom Egypt will sign an agreement on Thursday to provide 2G and 3G mobile services through Etisalat Misr, a source from Telecom Egypt and a source from the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology told Reuters.