Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)

EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

12.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€12.05
Open
€12.34
Day's High
€12.52
Day's Low
€11.80
Volume
697,916
Avg. Vol
312,960
52-wk High
€13.58
52-wk Low
€7.97

About

Europcar Groupe SA is a France-based company that specializes in the car rental business. The Company is active in over 100 countries through its own operations, franchisees and partnerships. The Company's main markets are Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, Portugal and Belgium. Its car... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,956.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 161.02
Dividend: 0.41
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.38 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.08 11.32
ROE: -- 12.01 15.18

Latest News about EUCAR.PA

BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar

* Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights

Oct 03 2017

BRIEF-Europcar Groupe successfully places EUR 175 million in new shares

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF EUROPCAR GROUPE’S CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF €175 MILLION IN NEW SHARES

Jun 21 2017

BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital

* Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement

Jun 20 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday:

Jun 19 2017

France's Europcar to acquire low-cost rival Goldcar

Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French firm said on Monday, marking its fourth acquisition this year and sending its shares to a record high.

Jun 19 2017

UPDATE 2-France's Europcar to acquire low-cost rival Goldcar

June 19 Europcar has agreed to buy Europe's largest low-cost car rental company Goldcar, the French firm said on Monday, marking its fourth acquisition this year and sending its shares to a record high.

Jun 19 2017

France's Europcar to acquire low-cost peer Goldcar

June 19 Europcar has signed an agreement to acquire Spain-based Goldcar, a low-cost car rental company, the French car rental group said on Monday.

Jun 19 2017

BRIEF-Europcar Group invests in Snappcar

* EUROPCAR GROUP INVESTS IN SNAPPCAR, THE SECOND LARGEST INTERNATIONAL PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING PLAYER IN EUROPE

Jun 13 2017
