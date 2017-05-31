Edition:
United States

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG (EUZG.DE)

EUZG.DE on Xetra

36.19EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.09 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€36.28
Open
€36.15
Day's High
€36.27
Day's Low
€36.03
Volume
4,560
Avg. Vol
8,368
52-wk High
€38.17
52-wk Low
€20.89

Chart for

About

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG is a Germany-based provider of isotope technology for medical, scientific and industrial use with focus on cancer therapy, industrial radiometry and nuclear-medical imaging. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Therapy, Isotope Products and Radiopharma. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.44
Market Cap(Mil.): €191.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5.29
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about EUZG.DE

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler completes acquisition of Gamma-Service

May 31 ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:

May 31 2017

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler says plans takeover of Gamma-Service

May 24 ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG:

May 24 2017
» More EUZG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates