Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA (EVEN3.SA)
EVEN3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
5.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Even Construtora e Incorporadora SA is a Brazil-based company involved in the real estate sector. The Company focuses on the land identification, appraisal and acquisition; project planning; buildings construction and development, as well as promotion and sale of residential real estate properties. The Company provides services... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 1,248.75
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|225.00
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|2.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|10.89
|15.18