Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

BRIEF-Evonik plant in Texas resumes full operations * Says production plant in Deer Park, Texas has resumed full operations

BRIEF-Evonik temporarily shuts down Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm * Says evonik oil additives USA unit temporarily shut down its production at Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines * Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines

BRIEF-Evonik closes acquisition of silica business from J.M. Huber * Says successfully acquires silica business from J.M. Huber corporation

EU approves Evonik's purchase of Huber Silica with conditions BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday that they had cleared German chemical company Evonik's planned $630 million purchase of U.S. company Huber Corp's [CPKEL.UL] silica business.

BRIEF-Evonik signs 1.75 bln eur refinancing package * Says signs new syndicated credit line worth 1.75 billion eur to refinance existing credit lines‍​

New Evonik CEO aims to lift margins to 18-20 percent FRANKFURT The new chief executive of German's Evonik set himself a target of improving margins of adjusted core earnings over sales to 18-20 percent, up from 17 percent last year.

