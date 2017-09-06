Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)
29.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.15 (-0.50%)
€30.10
€30.18
€30.33
€29.90
432,106
612,114
€32.25
€25.61
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€13,959.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|466.00
|Dividend:
|1.15
|Yield (%):
|3.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.27
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.66
|15.18
BRIEF-Evonik plant in Texas resumes full operations
* Says production plant in Deer Park, Texas has resumed full operations
BRIEF-Evonik temporarily shuts down Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm
* Says evonik oil additives USA unit temporarily shut down its production at Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines
* Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines
BRIEF-Evonik closes acquisition of silica business from J.M. Huber
* Says successfully acquires silica business from J.M. Huber corporation
EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU approves Evonik's purchase of Huber Silica with conditions
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday that they had cleared German chemical company Evonik's planned $630 million purchase of U.S. company Huber Corp's [CPKEL.UL] silica business.
BRIEF-Evonik signs 1.75 bln eur refinancing package
* Says signs new syndicated credit line worth 1.75 billion eur to refinance existing credit lines
New Evonik CEO aims to lift margins to 18-20 percent
FRANKFURT The new chief executive of German's Evonik set himself a target of improving margins of adjusted core earnings over sales to 18-20 percent, up from 17 percent last year.
EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)
BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Evonik Q1 core profit up 8 pct on demand for tyre silica, additives
FRANKFURT, May 5 German's Evonik on Friday reported an 8 percent increase in adjusted core profit for the first quarter, bolstered by high demand for specialty chemicals such as coating additives and silica for tyres.