Evotec AG (EVTG.DE)

EVTG.DE on Xetra

18.76EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.81 (-8.80%)
Prev Close
€20.58
Open
€20.74
Day's High
€21.09
Day's Low
€18.31
Volume
3,414,276
Avg. Vol
1,391,487
52-wk High
€22.50
52-wk Low
€4.70

Evotec AG is a drug discovery and development company. The Company operates through two segments. The EVT Execute segment provides standalone drug discover services on a typical fee-for-service basis or integrated drug discovery collaborations on partners' target through a range of commercial structures, including research fees,... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €2,767.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 147.49
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 89.38 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.39 11.32
ROE: -- 3.35 15.18

BRIEF-Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene​‍​

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Evotec receives $5 million milestone in Celgene alliance

* Says ‍announced today that its strategic alliance with celgene has reached a first milestone triggering revenues of $ 5.0 m to evotec, which are recognised in q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Oct 10 2017

BRIEF-Evotec says invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery

Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Evotec: EIB grants Evotec unsecured loan facility of up to EUR 75 mln

* DGAP-NEWS: EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SUPPORTS EVOTEC'S INNOVATE STRATEGY WITH EUR 75 M LOAN

Sep 08 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0649 GMT.

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Abivax and Evotec enter into strategic collaboration

* ABIVAX AND EVOTEC ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTIVIRAL AGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Sep 07 2017

BRIEF-Evotec completes acquisition of Aptuit

* Says completes acquisition of aptuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 16 2017

BRIEF-Evotec confirms outlook after H1 core profit jump

* Group revenues: 37% increase to eur 103.4 m (h1 2016: eur 75.5 m);

Aug 10 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0646 GMT.

Aug 07 2017

Evotec shares jump as Aptuit deal boosts contract research

FRANKFURT Shares in Evotec jumped on Monday after the German biotech firm struck a deal to acquire U.S. company Aptuit for $300 million to expand its outsourced drug discovery and development business.

Jul 31 2017
