Evotec AG (EVTG.DE)

BRIEF-Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene​‍​ * ‍Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene​

BRIEF-Evotec receives $5 million milestone in Celgene alliance * Says ‍announced today that its strategic alliance with celgene has reached a first milestone triggering revenues of $ 5.0 m to evotec, which are recognised in q3 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

BRIEF-Evotec says invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery * Says Evotec invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery

BRIEF-Evotec: EIB grants Evotec unsecured loan facility of up to EUR 75 mln * DGAP-NEWS: EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SUPPORTS EVOTEC'S INNOVATE STRATEGY WITH EUR 75 M LOAN

BRIEF-Abivax and Evotec enter into strategic collaboration * ABIVAX AND EVOTEC ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTIVIRAL AGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Evotec completes acquisition of Aptuit * Says completes acquisition of aptuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Evotec confirms outlook after H1 core profit jump * Group revenues: 37% increase to eur 103.4 m (h1 2016: eur 75.5 m);

