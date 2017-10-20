Edition:
Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO)

EXE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
$9.28
Open
$9.25
Day's High
$9.34
Day's Low
$9.25
Volume
89,664
Avg. Vol
149,624
52-wk High
$10.75
52-wk Low
$8.73

Chart for

About

Extendicare Inc. is a Canada-based company, which owns and operates long-term care centers, and provides publicly funded home healthcare services. The Company operates approximately 120 senior care and living centers across over four provinces in Canada. Its segments include Long-term Care; Retirement Living; Home Health Care;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): $649.52
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 88.55
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 5.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 29.48 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.48 11.32
ROE: -- 10.22 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates

