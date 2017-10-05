Edition:
United States

Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)

EXHO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

104.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.70 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
€105.00
Open
€105.45
Day's High
€105.60
Day's Low
€104.00
Volume
231,953
Avg. Vol
276,321
52-wk High
€123.60
52-wk Low
€96.02

Chart for

About

Sodexo SA is a holding company. The Company offers services, such as on-site services, benefits and reward services, and personal and home services. It serves its consumers in approximately 80 countries. It operates in Continental Europe, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Rest of the World. Its solutions cover a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.77
Market Cap(Mil.): €15,731.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 150.83
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): 2.30

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 74.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.84 11.32
ROE: -- 12.60 15.18

Latest News about EXHO.PA

Fitch Affirms Sodexo at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based food service provider Sodexo SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and Stable Outlook are supported by Sodexo's steady business model, which has proven quite resilient through economic cycles. Sodexo's business model is characterised by good geographic diversification, a large non-co

Oct 05 2017

Services group Sodexo sees some impact from euro's strength

PARIS, Sept 18 Sodexo, a French facilities management and vouchers group, said on Monday there would be some impact on its results from the recent rise in the euro.

Sep 18 2017

BRIEF-Sodexo issues bonds amouting to 200 million euros - Euronext

* SODEXO ISSUES 2,000 BONDS AMOUTING TO EUR 200 MILLION Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Jul 28 2017

UPDATE 1-Compass' revenue rises 3.9 pct on growth in United States

July 26 - Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm, reported a 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strong growth in the United States.

Jul 26 2017

European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh

LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Thursday to their lowest in 11 weeks after minutes from the ECB'S latest meeting showed the central bank had left the door open to scrapping its bond-buying pledge.

Jul 06 2017

European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh

* But banks make headway (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

Jul 06 2017

European shares hit 11-week low after ECB minutes; Reckitt, Sodexo weigh

* But Primark owner gains after update (Adds detail, updates prices)

Jul 06 2017

UPDATE 1-French group Sodexo cuts annual sales growth goal after weak Q3

* Keeps FY 2016/17 operating profit growth goal (Adds CEO comments from call)

Jul 06 2017

BRIEF-Sodexo CEO eyes FY 17/18 organic sales growth of 2.5-3 pct

July 6 Sodexo CEO Michel Landel tells a conference call:

Jul 06 2017

French company Sodexo cuts full year sales growth goal after weak Q3

PARIS, July 6 French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo cut its full year sales growth goal on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected performance in the third quarter.

Jul 06 2017
» More EXHO.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates