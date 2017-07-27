Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)
EXID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
207.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs208.70
Open
Rs209.90
Day's High
Rs209.90
Day's Low
Rs205.20
Volume
399,498
Avg. Vol
1,939,281
52-wk High
Rs250.00
52-wk Low
Rs168.45
About
Exide Industries Limited is a storage battery company. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and sells a range of lead acid storage batteries. It operates through Storage Batteries & allied products, Life Insurance Business and Others segments. Storage batteries & allied products segment includes the holding company and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs176,162.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|850.00
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|1.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
BRIEF-India's Exide Industries March-qtr profit down about 6 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees