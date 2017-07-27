Edition:
Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)

EXID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

207.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.45 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs208.70
Open
Rs209.90
Day's High
Rs209.90
Day's Low
Rs205.20
Volume
399,498
Avg. Vol
1,939,281
52-wk High
Rs250.00
52-wk Low
Rs168.45

About

Exide Industries Limited is a storage battery company. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and sells a range of lead acid storage batteries. It operates through Storage Batteries & allied products, Life Insurance Business and Others segments. Storage batteries & allied products segment includes the holding company and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs176,162.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 850.00
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 1.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about EXID.NS

BRIEF-India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies

* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May

May 22 2017

BRIEF-India's Exide Industries March-qtr profit down about 6 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees

May 04 2017
