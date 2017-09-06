Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)
FC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based mortgage investment company. The Company is a non-bank lender that finances a range of properties, which include residential houses, small multi-family residential properties consisting of approximately six units, residential apartment buildings, mixed-use residentia... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$306.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|24.30
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|7.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment says has increased operating line of credit to $90 mln
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp provides shareholders with update on its operating line of credit, investment portfolio size and average interest rate on its investments
BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Q2 profit increased by about 7% to $5.8 mln
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces Q2/2017 results
BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation files preliminary base shelf prospectus
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment - filed shelf prospectus with securities regulatory authorities in each of provinces of canada
BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports new independent director
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director
BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports $26.5 mln bought deal financing
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $26.5 million bought deal financing
BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. announces Q1 results
* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces record first quarter results