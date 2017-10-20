Edition:
United States

Fission Uranium Corp (FCU.TO)

FCU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$0.59
Open
$0.59
Day's High
$0.60
Day's Low
$0.58
Volume
136,146
Avg. Vol
279,617
52-wk High
$0.92
52-wk Low
$0.49

Chart for

About

Fission Uranium Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration of uranium in Canada's Athabasca Basin. The Company specializes in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property, which is a host to the Triple R uranium deposit, a high-grade, undeveloped and open-pit deposit in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.25
Market Cap(Mil.): $286.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 484.86
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.06 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -9.65 11.32
ROE: -- -13.71 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates