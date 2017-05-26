Edition:
United States

F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)

FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

184.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.55 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs182.35
Open
Rs185.85
Day's High
Rs185.85
Day's Low
Rs183.50
Volume
13,572
Avg. Vol
64,357
52-wk High
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25

Chart for

About

FDC Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of specialized formulations, and oral rehydration salts (ORS). Its therapeutic areas of focus include anti-infectives, gastrointestinals, ophthalmologicals, vitamins/minerals/dietary supplements, cardiac, anti-diabetes, respiratory, gynecology,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.00
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs32,836.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 177.83
Dividend: 2.25
Yield (%): 1.22

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Latest News about FDC.NS

BRIEF-India's F D C March-qtr net PAT rises

* March quarter net pat 490.8 million rupees versus profit 414.5 million rupees year ago

May 26 2017
» More FDC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates