Edition:
United States

Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)

FEC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

39.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$39.00
Open
$38.80
Day's High
$39.00
Day's Low
$36.05
Volume
12,648
Avg. Vol
19,372
52-wk High
$60.05
52-wk Low
$31.00

Chart for

About

Frontera Energy Corp, formerly Pacific Exploration & Production Corp, is a Canada-based oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. It has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 50 blocks. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,972.10
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 50.01
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 12.47 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.01 11.32
ROE: -- 15.86 15.18

Latest News about FEC.TO

BRIEF-Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

* Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

Oct 16 2017

Frontera fails to win new contract for Peru oil block -Petroperu

LIMA, Oct 11 Canadian oil firm Frontera Energy Corp did not secure a new contract for operating Peru's biggest oil block because of a lack of "adequate conditions," state-owned energy company Petroperu announced on Wednesday.

Oct 11 2017

Frontera seeks to invoke force majeure due to Peru protests

LIMA Frontera Energy Corp is seeking to declare force majeure due to protests by Amazonian tribes in Peru that have halted its operations in the country's biggest oil block, Peru's energy regulator Perupetro said Tuesday.

Sep 26 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; oil prices slip

Sept 21 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a third interest rate hike for the year and as oil prices slipped.

Sep 21 2017

Indigenous people seize some facilities on Peru oil field: chieftain

LIMA Indigenous people living on Peru's largest oil field concession have seized some facilities operated by Frontera Energy Corp demanding that the government apply an indigenous rights law before signing a new contract with the Canadian company, a tribal chieftain said on Tuesday.

Aug 22 2017

BRIEF-Frontera Q2 basic loss per share $1.03

* Increasing 2017 operating ebitda guidance by 10% to $275 to $300 million

Aug 09 2017
» More FEC.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates