Frontera Energy Corp (FEC.TO)

BRIEF-Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd * Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

Frontera fails to win new contract for Peru oil block -Petroperu LIMA, Oct 11 Canadian oil firm Frontera Energy Corp did not secure a new contract for operating Peru's biggest oil block because of a lack of "adequate conditions," state-owned energy company Petroperu announced on Wednesday.

Frontera seeks to invoke force majeure due to Peru protests LIMA Frontera Energy Corp is seeking to declare force majeure due to protests by Amazonian tribes in Peru that have halted its operations in the country's biggest oil block, Peru's energy regulator Perupetro said Tuesday.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; oil prices slip Sept 21 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a third interest rate hike for the year and as oil prices slipped.

Indigenous people seize some facilities on Peru oil field: chieftain LIMA Indigenous people living on Peru's largest oil field concession have seized some facilities operated by Frontera Energy Corp demanding that the government apply an indigenous rights law before signing a new contract with the Canadian company, a tribal chieftain said on Tuesday.